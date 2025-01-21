As migrants at the border learn CBP One app is down, Arizona Democrats decry Trump immigration orders

Reports are coming in from cities on the U.S-Mexico border, including San Luis Rio Colorado, Nogales, Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez of migrants as they learn the CBP One app they have been using to make appointments for asylum hearings was down as of Monday as Trump took office.

Meanwhile, Arizona Democrats spoke out against what they say are Trump's harmful immigration policies.

Democratic Party County Chairs on the Arizona border announced that they are united in "rejecting the false narrative of a border “emergency” that President Trump is using to manipulate public fear and push his dangerous agenda."

The Democratic leaders, including Yuma County party chairwoman Xanthe Bullard say that while challenges do exist at the border, these issues "are being exploited by Trump and his allies to distract from real, pressing problems that our communities face" including jobs that pay well and fully funded public schools.

In a release statement, Bullard said “We are not interested in political games at the cost of our communities. We are interested in providing the resources and solutions that families need to thrive. It’s time to prioritize what really matters—for all.”

In other border immigration news, Sen. Ruben Gallego reiterated his support for the Republican-led Laken Riley Act that would allow migrants in the country illegally to be deported for committing minor crimes.

In a released statement, Yuma Mayor Nicholls expressed his support for the bill, saying “Senator Gallego has consistently supported the Laken Riley Act, first in the House and now in the Senate, which is critical legislation needed to regain control of border security for our country."

Stay tuned to KAWC for ongoing coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border and what Trump policies mean for people in Yuma and La Paz counties and throughout Arizona.