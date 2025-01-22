AZ schools chief Horne offers his 2025 State of Education speech

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- State schools chief Tom Horne wants to go back to the day when students need to pass a test to get a high school diploma.

In his annual State of Education address Tuesday, Horne said there are schools that are graduating up to 90% of their students yet with just 2% or 3% students being proficient in key subjects.

"These schools are issuing fraudulent diplomas,'' Horne told members of the House Education Committee. More to the point, he said that employers are noticing.

"CEOs are telling me they have applicants come with high school diplomas without the skills they expect from a high school graduate,'' Horne said in his prepared text.

The concept is not new.

Arizona used to have what was called Arizona's Instrument to Measure Standards.

More to the point, students needed to pass all sections of the test to get a diploma. And often, they would have to take it multiple times to graduate.

Lawmakers repealed the whole requirement to pass a test to graduate in 2015. And while there are still tests administered in junior and senior year to determine what a student has learned, they are no longer the "high-stakes'' exams where failure means no diploma.

Diane Douglas, who has been state schools chief at the time, praised the move.

"I hope this decisions relieves much of the stress that parents and their children face when a high-stakes test determines whether or not a student can graduate,'' she said in a statement.

"High academic standards and tests that provide information and accountability are very important,'' said Douglas who, like Horne, is a Republican. "But placing all the responsibility and stress on individual students for the success of our educational system is unfair.''

Horne, in an interview with Capitol Media Services, disagreed.

"We need a high-stakes test ... to be sure that the diploma means something, so that employers know if you have a high school diploma it means you've learned something,'' he said. "And we need it so that schools don't graduate kids that don't know anything.''

That's also the assessment of Sen. John Kavanagh.

The Fountain Hills Republican acknowledged that there was pressure by parents who did not want their kids, who may have otherwise done all the assigned coursework and passed the regular exams, to then find they couldn't graduate with their classmates. But he said there needs to be something more -- something that specifically tests them on what the state Board of Education says they should know.

"If kids don't study and they don't have the knowledge, they shouldn't graduate,'' Kavanagh said.

He already has introduced SB 1028 which would require the state education board to establish a method and a standard to determine the minimum performance level on a statewide exam required tto graduate.

Under his legislation, students would have at least two opportunities in both 11th and 12th grade to pass. And schools could start providing instruction and materials for 9th and 10th graders in what they will need to know.

His bill, set to be heard Wednesday by the Senate Education Committee, has exceptions for students who get a passing score on a technical skills assessment test for a career and technical education program, or if they get an industry certification.

And students who have an "individual education plan'' because they have an identified disability also would be exempt from having to pass the test.

What Horne wants -- and what Kavanagh is proposing -- need both approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature as well as the signature of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

But all of that could depend on whether parents are willing to accept the possibility that their children could go through high school and still not get a diploma at the end.

"I had that for eight years,'' noted Horne who had been state state schools chief from 2003 through 2011. That included legislators who were hearing from their constituents.

"And I'd say, 'You just tell them that their little darlings can pass the test if they'll study,' '' Horne said. "And I never heard of a single person who actually didn't graduate because of the AIMS test. It made them study.''

The test requirement would apply only to traditional public and charter schools. Horne said the state has no purview over private schools or home schoolers.

But Horne said employers will notice which private schools are not properly preparing their graduates with the skills they need and "will take it into account'' when hiring.

Horne, in his speech to state lawmakers, trotted out several other priorities.

One is closely related to the high-stakes graduation exam: Putting some additional teeth in the "move on when reading'' program. That requires that student be reading at at least a third-grade level to go on to fourth grade.

Horne said he got the state Board of Education to close a loophole that allowed school superintendents to create an exemption when students were making progress. But what still needs to be changed, he said, is what is considered reading at a third-grade level.

"Our standard is pretty low,'' Horne said.

The schools chief said he has become a believer in a program call Khanmigo, an artificial intelligence tutor and teaching assistant. In essence, it not only helps teachers prepare lesson plans but also tracks, on a student-by-student basis, whether they actually have understood what they are being taught.

More to the point, Horne said, it works in a way so that the individual student has to find the answers.

What he said he hopes it will mean is that all students absorb all the lessons.

"Right now, you've got some kids that get 90% on the test, some kids get 70%,'' Horne said.

"The 70%-ers still go to the next grade, not knowing 30% of what they need to keep learning,'' he said. "And they can get lost.''

