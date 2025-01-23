© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Border near Yuma remains quiet in days after Trump takes office and issues immigration orders, BP sector chief says

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 23, 2025 at 8:03 AM MST
Justin De La Torre, Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, meets with Dulce Maria Valle Alvarez with the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma.
The U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma County remains relatively quiet in the days since Trump took office and issued several executive orders on immigration.

That's according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre, who I spoke with on Wednesday.

"Right now, we are using all available agents that we have to ensure we have the most robust border security deployment at our disposal available out in the field," De La Torre said. "We're assessing areas where we need to increase infrastructure including barrier systems... to prevent smuggling organizations from moving people or contraband through."

The Yuma Sector chief says agents here are arresting about 40 people a day for illegal entry, including migrants from Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras and other countries.

Yuma Sector agents are holding these individuals at sector headquarters, returning Mexican nationals and referring others to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). That agency "manages all aspects of the immigration enforcement process including the identification, arrest, detention and removal of aliens who are subject to removal or are unlawfully present in the U.S."

De La Torre referred specifics on Trump's immigration executive orders to the White House.

"We're looking at all available resources to ensure smuggling activity is stopped in between ports of entry and on the highways," he said. "I do anticipate additional resources coming to our area and what that does is it frees up our agents to patrol and have a better rate of interdiction."

A Border Patrol checkpoint went up on Interstate 8 west of Yuma on Tuesday and Wednesday in a location used previously but not in recent months. De La Torre said that checkpoint is being staffed by agents with the El Centro Sector.

A Yuma Sector checkpoint on I-8 near Telegraph Pass has not been open for months after a man crashed his vehicle into it. De La Torre said Yuma Sector agents operate a checkpoint near Blythe, Calif.

Chief De La Torre recently met with officials from the Mexican Consulate in Yuma.

In a post on their Facebook page, Yuma consulate officials wrote in Spanish "As part of #preventiveprotection efforts, we met with Justin De la Torre, Chief of the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol. We discussed the migratory flow on this border and the coordination between both institutions in order to ensure dignified treatment for our compatriots, as well as to ensure respect for their rights."

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
