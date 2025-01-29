© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holocaust survivor shares her story at Arizona Western College

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:31 PM MST
Holocaust survivor Esther Basch speaks at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Holocaust survivor Esther Basch speaks at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

Be good.

That is the simple message Holocaust survivor Esther Basch said she hoped to share with Yuma students and community members at Arizona Western College on Jan. 23.

Basch, who is 96 years old, was sent in a cattle car to the Auschwitz death camp on her 16th birthday in 1945. She was transported to the Salzwedel concentration camp and was later liberated by American soldiers.

"My message is to be good," said Basch, who was born in what was then Czechoslovakia and now Ukraine. "Love all people regardless of race or religion. Love God, Forgive. Think positive and you'll live a happy life."

Basch now lives in Prescott with her daughter Rachel Turet, who joined her in Yuma. The two travel the country and have discussions about Basch's experiences.

In Yuma, Basch spoke to students from the Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Elementary School District One at Gila Ridge High School on Friday.

“I’m hoping (young people) take away the fact they have to realize what is happening in this world and do the best to avoid any anti-Semitism to live happily.”

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Holocaust survivor Esther Basch.
Tags
News Holocaust
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content
  • NPR News
    Auschwitz survivors mark Holocaust Remembrance Day 80 years after liberation
    Rob Schmitz
    Monday's ceremony in Poland is regarded as the likely last major observance of Auschwitz's liberation that any notable number of survivors will be able to attend, due to their advanced ages.
  • Elderly Holocaust Survivors
    Michele Norris
    Michele Norris reports on caring for elderly Holocaust survivors. The men and women who survived the Holocaust during World War II are now seniors. As they grow older, many are unable to suppress those painful memories. This phenomenon is especially true for survivors with Alzheimer's or age-related dementia. They're losing their short-term memory, and the past slowly is becoming their present. Michele met a group of independent social workers who are trying to help doctors and other health care professionals understand the unique needs of this elderly population.
  • NPR News
    Holocaust Survivor, Camp Liberator Share Memories
    Holocaust victims and liberators of concentration camps are gathered in Washington, D.C., for a 60th anniversary commemoration. A former U.S. soldier who helped liberate one of the Nazi-run death camps in Austria and a survivor of a related camp meet to share memories of the end of World War II.
  • Education
    Teaching The Holocaust: New Approaches For A New Generation
    Eric Westervelt
    This year, during the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camps, some teachers are placing more emphasis on creating lessons about "how Jews lived than about how they perished."
  • NPR News
    StoryCorps Holocaust Story Prompts Family Reunion
    Michele Norris talks with Debbie Fisher and Maya Lee. In January 2005, Fisher participated in the StoryCorps oral-history project. She remembered her late father, a Holocaust survivor, and described the tattoo on her arm: a remembrance of another survivor of Auschwitz whose story moved her when she visited the Holocaust museum in Washington. That woman's daughter, Maya Lee, saw the story on the NPR Web site, and contacted her: they've been in close touch since June and Lee will be in New York to meet Fisher for the first time.
  • Survey: Holocaust Is Fading From American Memory
    A new poll reveals big gaps in Americans' knowledge of Holocaust history. NPR's Michel Martin considers the implications with historian Deborah Lipstadt.