Holocaust survivor shares her story at Arizona Western College

Be good.

That is the simple message Holocaust survivor Esther Basch said she hoped to share with Yuma students and community members at Arizona Western College on Jan. 23.

Basch, who is 96 years old, was sent in a cattle car to the Auschwitz death camp on her 16th birthday in 1945. She was transported to the Salzwedel concentration camp and was later liberated by American soldiers.

"My message is to be good," said Basch, who was born in what was then Czechoslovakia and now Ukraine. "Love all people regardless of race or religion. Love God, Forgive. Think positive and you'll live a happy life."

Basch now lives in Prescott with her daughter Rachel Turet, who joined her in Yuma. The two travel the country and have discussions about Basch's experiences.

In Yuma, Basch spoke to students from the Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Elementary School District One at Gila Ridge High School on Friday.

“I’m hoping (young people) take away the fact they have to realize what is happening in this world and do the best to avoid any anti-Semitism to live happily.”

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Holocaust survivor Esther Basch.