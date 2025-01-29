© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Confusion over Trump freeze on federal funding, Arizona Western College officials monitoring for possible student impacts

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:08 PM MST
Arizona Western College
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arizona Western College

The White House announced today that a memo calling for a freeze on federal assistance had been rescinded but not the freeze itself.

Arizona Western College officials said late Tuesday they are monitoring the federal grant freeze announced by the Trump administration for possible impacts to students and college operations.

In a released statement, Czarina Gallegos, AWC's Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services, said the college's teams in the business office, financial aid, grants and grant-funded programs are "actively monitoring the situation with our partners, the Department of Education and our peer institutions such as Education Forward Arizona, AC4 and ACCT."

NPR reports the Office of Management and Budget has rescinded its call for a pause on federal assistance, according to the agency's memo shared by Democracy Forward, which led a legal challenge over the effort.

AWC officials said the order may impact cash flow. School officials were able to receive what was currently available to AWC students in federal financial aid funds ahead of a scheduled Tuesday deadline.

"While we do not have certainty on this, we don't think this will impact Title IV fund programs, which includes Pell grants awarded to our students." Gallegos wrote. "It is, however, possible there may be a pause with other federal grant projects and programs."

She added that the Department of Education will evaluate programs for now-prohibited Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (also known as DEI) programming or advocacy.

Gallego reiterated AWC's commitment to serve every student and the communities of Yuma and La Paz counties.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for the latest on the federal grant freeze directive as it is ongoing.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
