YPD on the lookout for red light runners

As part of an ongoing effort to enhance road safety, the Yuma Police Department launched a traffic detail on January 21st, 2025, that will run until February 4th, 2025.

This initiative comes in response to a concerning increase in dangerous driving behavior, particularly the growing trend of drivers running red lights.

The impatience of some drivers has become a serious threat to public safety, with violations often leading to high-risk situations, including life-altering accidents and tragic fatalities.

Red-light running doesn’t just put the individual committing the violation at risk—it endangers all road users, from other drivers to pedestrians.

In response to this dangerous behavior, officers have been actively monitoring intersections and will stop and cite individuals who fail to obey traffic signals. The goal is simple: protect lives and reduce the number of avoidable crashes.

