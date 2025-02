As reports, some false, continue around the country of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, people from Yuma County gathered on Sunday to speak out against the fear in Latino and immigrant communities over the threat of mass deportations.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Sunday's peaceful walk in Yuma in solidarity against deportations.

all photos Victor Calderón/KAWC Yuma High School students Angeline Ibarra and Lenitza Felix joined people in support of migrants in Yuma on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Victor Calderón/KAWC The sign reads "for my mother who came with nothing and gave me everything" during a peaceful walk in solidarity against deportations in Yuma on Feb. 2, 2025.

Victor Calderon A sign following solidarity walk against deportations in Yuma on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

