Kelly votes against Patel to lead FBI

Today, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement after voting against the confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI Director:

“Mr. Patel’s record of spreading misinformation and disregard for the rule of law is disqualifying. Americans deserve an independent leader who will keep them safe from crime and terror attacks. Mr. Patel has spent the last few years undermining the FBI workforce he is nominated to lead, and made it clear he is more focused on loyalty to President Trump than he is to the truth.”

Democratic Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego also voted not to confirm Patel.

Patel was confirmed to lead the FBI Thursday by a 51-49 vote in the U.S. Senate.