KAWC Student Newsroom Page

One week after finals at Arizona Western College, winter session begins in full swing

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:15 AM MST
Arizona Western College Sign, located on Yuma Campus
Mack Schwitzing
Arizona Western College Sign, located on Yuma Campus

The 2024 winter session will begin Monday, December 16th, offering online-only courses ranging from criminology to algebra.

The catch? Students have 4 weeks to complete the 3-credit courses, as opposed to a typical 16-week semester. This time crunch can put a lot of pressure on both students and professors.

"The work is intense, but I think students going into a session this short understand that." - Dr. Michelle Sims, Professor of Economics

"The work is intense, but I think students going into a session this short understand that," Professor of Economics Dr. Michelle Sims states. She believes that the winter semester is a great way for students to get ahead and stay focused.

Professor Sims says not all classes are suited for a 4-week semester. With regards to winter courses, she states, "I would not teach macro or microeconomics...the content for those courses is too intense, too challenging." However, she believes the Introduction to Economics course she will be teaching is more suited to the shortened term.

For more information about winter courses, visit azwestern.edu.

Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
