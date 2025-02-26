One week after finals at Arizona Western College, winter session begins in full swing

The 2024 winter session will begin Monday, December 16th, offering online-only courses ranging from criminology to algebra.

The catch? Students have 4 weeks to complete the 3-credit courses, as opposed to a typical 16-week semester. This time crunch can put a lot of pressure on both students and professors.

"The work is intense, but I think students going into a session this short understand that," Professor of Economics Dr. Michelle Sims states. She believes that the winter semester is a great way for students to get ahead and stay focused.

Professor Sims says not all classes are suited for a 4-week semester. With regards to winter courses, she states, "I would not teach macro or microeconomics...the content for those courses is too intense, too challenging." However, she believes the Introduction to Economics course she will be teaching is more suited to the shortened term.

For more information about winter courses, visit azwestern.edu.