Picacho Road Bridge Closed for Safety Assessment After Recent Vehicle Collision

The Imperial County Public Works Department closed the Picacho Road (S-24) Bridge over the Yuma Main Canal to all traffic until further notice. The closure was prompted by a vehicle collision with the bridge's guardrail. As an added precautionary measure, the County hired an engineering consultant to assess the bridge's structure and determine the necessary repairs before it will reopen.

During the closure, Paradise Casino will remain open as usual. Residents and visitors can follow the detour signs through Winterhaven to Arnold Road and Picacho Road, or use the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge to access homes and community facilities, including the Tribal Administration Building, Fort Yuma Health Care Center, Quechan Community Center, and San Pasqual Schools. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.