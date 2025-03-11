Experts worry as zoonotic disease research is reviewed by Trump admin

As avian flu enters an even more virulent phase, federal funding for animal disease outbreak research has been caught in the crosshairs of the Trump Administration - one of many initiatives targeted by the ongoing, sweeping review of federal government spending. This coincides with a muzzling of the Centers of Disease Control and U.S. Department of Agriculture's public communications on avian flu.

The research in question, the Animal Health and Disease Research (AHDR) Capacity Program, is funded by the National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA), a federal research and grantmaking body. "All NIFA Requests for Applications are currently under review," wrote Faith Peppers, the communications director for NIFA and liaison for multiple multistate research projects looking at aspects of avian flu, in a February 12th email to Sentient.

The NIFA program supporting avian flu and other animal disease research at universities and veterinary colleges was included on this spreadsheet, reported by the New York Times last month, that lists about 2,600 federal assistance programs under review.

For other science agencies, the review process has reportedly involved scouring federal assistance programs for a lengthy list of key words relating to diversity and equity, among other topics, to comply with the Trump Administration's executive orders.

"So they're going through [to] see which of those grants that are right now funded fall under this word classification," Channapatna Prakash, who previously served as the panel manager for the USDA's biotechnology risk assessment grant program, tells Sentient. "And I think they are going to sunset those grants." While it's not clear what this particular review process will look like, he assumes it is similar.

In recent years, the program's multi-state research funding has supported a wide range of scientific insights and innovations into the spread and prevention of avian flu, including research into "how avian influenza spreads from wild birds to poultry flocks," and the role of mallard ducks and contaminated water sources in spreading the virus.

The funding has also supported research into the "new vaccines and regimens to provide better protection against a broader range of avian influenza variants," and the development of tools and automated systems to better detect and surveil the virus and health of animals, according to the USDA's long list of the program's many avian flu research highlights.

For now, the program - which includes ongoing, collaborative research across land grant universities into avian flu - has not had funding frozen, Richard Rhodes III, the executive director of a coalition of agricultural experiment stations participating in the multi-state research projects in the northeast, told Sentient in a February 13th email.

However, the future of new projects under this program remains uncertain as application requests are being evaluated to comply with executive orders. Peppers didn't respond to a request to clarify whether this review also included any freeze on government spending, or questions about what the review entails and when it will conclude. Another U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson responded with the following statement, which appears to have also been sent to other journalism outlets:

"The Trump Administration rightfully has asked for a comprehensive review of all contracts, work, and personnel across all federal agencies. Anything that violates the President's Executive Orders will be subject for review. The Department of Agriculture will be happy to provide a response to interested parties once Brooke Rollins is confirmed and has the opportunity to analyze these reviews."

While the president has the authority to review federal contracts and funding arraignments, a freeze on funding while this is being carried out would be illegal, according to Adam Winkler, a lawyer specializing in constitutional law and a professor at the UCLA School of Law. "The president doesn't have authority to simply unilaterally cut off all of these federal funds just because he wants to get one of his policy goals furthered," Winkler tells Sentient.

The USDA also funds research into avian flu through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP), which provides "tens of millions in funding to States, producer organizations, universities" to carry out projects on animal disease outbreaks threatening the livestock industry.

The current projects include a $455,649 award to Minnesota Department of Agriculture, funded through mid-2026, to research culling poultry infected or exposed to avian flu with nitrogen gas - a method considered less cruel than the mainstream culling method in the U.S. of killing birds en-mass by heat stroke.

The existing projects under this program also appear to not be disrupted or frozen at this time, according to a USDA spokesperson: "NADPRP funding for all current cooperative agreements that were started prior to January 20, 2025 are continuing and recipients (cooperators) are continuing those projects and receiving funds." The spokesperson did not respond to follow-up questions, however, about the status of future agreements.

"As Trump, Elon Musk, and his DOGE team continue to reach out to make serious changes or close multiple important government agencies or de-fund critical programs, the only bright spot I see is the NADRP website (under APHIS) is still there," Dr. Pat Basu, the former chief public health veterinarian for the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service under the Obama Administration, told Sentient in an email.

Yet as the Trump Administration continues to test the limits of its executive powers, this bright spot may be brief. "However, NADRP may be low on a priority list for DOGE, but it may still be cut off," wrote Basu. "If the NIH funding for ALL research can be cut off over the weekend, nothing seems off-limits for this team."

Grey Moran wrote this article for Sentient.