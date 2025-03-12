ADOT Urges Drivers to Delay Travel Amid Incoming Winter Storms

PHOENIX – With multiple winter storms expected in the coming days, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to delay travel if snow is falling in their area or along their planned routes.

The department emphasizes that staying off the roads during snowfall enhances safety and allows snowplows to clear highways more efficiently.

According to ADOT, snow and ice on the roadways can increase the likelihood of slide-offs and crashes. For those who must travel, the agency recommends preparing for extended time in winter conditions by checking National Weather Service forecasts and packing an emergency kit.

Suggested items for a winter travel kit include food, water, medication, a first-aid kit, warm clothing, extra blankets, an ice scraper, and materials like kitty litter or sand to improve tire traction.

ADOT also advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are in proper working condition—specifically headlights, brake lights, defrosters, and windshield wipers—and to maintain at least three-quarters of a tank of gas.

To combat hazardous conditions, ADOT deploys a fleet of 200 snowplows operated by 400 workers who clear highways around the clock during storms.

The agency urges drivers to exercise caution around snowplows by maintaining a minimum distance of four car-lengths and refraining from attempting to pass them.

Drivers can monitor real-time highway conditions through ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 mobile app, or by calling 511. Additional winter driving safety tips are available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

