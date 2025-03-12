Gallego Backs Bills to Restore National Park and Forest Service Staffing

March 12, 2025 – Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has co-sponsored two bills aimed at reversing recent staffing cuts at the National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The Protect Our Parks Act of 2025 and the Save Our Forests Act of 2025 seek to restore staffing levels to maintain visitor access, safety, and public land upkeep.

The legislation, introduced by Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), is also backed by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). Supporters argue that mass firings during the Trump administration have led to staff shortages, affecting public safety and delaying critical infrastructure projects.

Senator Gallego highlighted the local impact, stating, “Arizona’s public lands are central to our identity and local economies. I’m proud to join Senator Kelly in ensuring our national parks are fully staffed and our forests are safely managed.”

The staffing reductions have affected major projects, including the Grand Canyon’s 12.5-mile waterline replacement, which supplies water to the South Rim and the Town of Tusayan. Local officials warn that reduced USFS staffing could also hinder wildfire prevention efforts.

Senator Kelly emphasized the economic risks, noting that reduced staffing leads to long visitor wait times and threatens local businesses. Other supporters, including local mayors and county officials, stress the importance of adequate staffing for public safety and tourism.

If passed, the bills would rehire recently terminated employees, restore funding for essential projects, and ensure continued maintenance of public lands.

The legislation targets staffing shortfalls resulting from previous administrative actions and aims to protect both public safety and the environment.