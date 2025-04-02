© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Tucson Gen Z activist Deja Foxx announces she's running for Congress in district that includes Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:54 PM MST
Deja Foxx
Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Deja Foxx

The race for the seat in Congress serving southern Arizona including Yuma County has a third candidate.

Tucson Gen Z activist Deja Foxx announced on Wednesday that she is running for the AZ-07 seat that stretches from Tucson west to southern Yuma County including Somerton and San Luis. Foxx was among several content creators who spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention about the rising cost of living and in favor of reproductive rights.

The seat is vacant following last month's passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who served for 22 years. Adelita Grijalva, the congressman's daughter and an outgoing member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors and former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernandez previously announced they are running for the seat.

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation calling for a special primary election to fill the vacancy for CD-7 on Tuesday, July 15 and a special general election on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

—-
Scroll down for our previous coverage and stay tuned to KAWC for more from the Congressional race in AZ-07, which includes southern Yuma County.
