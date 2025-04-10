AWC custodian Jennifer Aitken named finalist for national award

Jennifer Aitken, a custodian at Arizona Western College’s Yuma Campus, has been named one of 10 finalists in the 2025 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, a national recognition celebrating exceptional custodial professionals across the country.

Aitken, who has worked at AWC for the past five years, is known across campus not only for her dedication to cleanliness and maintenance but also for her warm presence and unwavering support for students and faculty. Colleagues say it’s common to see her offering rides to faculty or lending a helping hand beyond her daily duties.

“Jennifer truly is a role model,” said Amber Ortega, a nursing professor at AWC. “She consistently has a warm smile and is always ready to help. She goes above and beyond—whether professionally or personally. The fact that so many of us nominated her speaks volumes about her impact.”

In addition to her custodial work, Aitken is also a student at AWC, balancing her academic responsibilities with her job—further demonstrating her commitment to personal growth and to the campus community.

Steve Eckert, Executive Director of Facilities Management at AWC, emphasized the broader role custodians play on campus.

“We call them custodians, not janitors, because they do much more than clean,” Eckert said. “They take ownership of their spaces and build personal connections with the people who use them. Jennifer embodies that pride and humanity. We’re fortunate to have her—and all our custodians—at AWC.”

The winner of the Cintas Custodian of the Year award will receive a $10,000 cash prize, with the final decision determined by public vote.

Voting remains open through Friday.

Click here to cast your vote for Jennifer Aitken.

For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, click here.