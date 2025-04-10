AWC marketing team wins national recognition for design excellence

The Arizona Western College Marketing and Communications team has earned national honors for creative achievement, receiving two Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR).

The Paragon Awards, presented annually, recognize excellence in design and communication among community and technical colleges across the United States. This year’s competition drew 1,570 entries in 47 categories from institutions nationwide.

Senior Graphic Designer Michael Rose and Creative Director Luis Landeros were awarded gold for an original photo, while Graphic Designer Andrea Saldaña received a silver award for a hand-drawn digital poster illustration.

The national awards follow the team’s success at the regional level, where they won 11 Medallion Awards from NCMPR District 6 in November 2024.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team for their hard work,” said Landeros. “Their talent and dedication continue to raise the bar, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.”

The award-winning entries include:



Original photo by Michael Rose and Luis Landeros

Hand-drawn digital illustration by Andrea Saldaña

Winners were announced during the NCMPR 2025 National Conference, held March 26–28 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition to the design accolades, Michael Rose was recognized as a 2025 graduate of the NCMPR Leadership Institute, a 10-month professional development program. He joins two fellow AWC leaders—Director of Content Strategy and Development Sarah Herman and Dean of Marketing Mandy Heil—as alumni of the institute.