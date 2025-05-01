Poll: Arizona Latino voters 'discouraged' after first 100 Trump days

A new bipartisan poll looks at how Latino voters in Arizona are feeling about President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office - and pollsters describe them as frustrated.

he poll from UnidosUS indicates the most important issues for Latino voters continue to be the cost of living and inflation, as well as jobs and the economy, followed by housing costs and health care.

Janet Murguia, president and CEO of UnidosUS, said Latino voters are feeling "dismissed," adding that saying Trump isn't living up to his campaign promises.

"They are also concerned by proposed cuts in life-saving programs such as Medicaid, Social Security," she said, "and anti-hunger programs like SNAP that millions of Latinos rely on to help mitigate the cost of living."

While Trump did make gains with Latino voters in the 2024 election, Murguia said some are having "buyer's remorse" as they're seeing the potential impacts of the president's policy decisions. Nearly half of those polled - all American citizens and registered voters - said they worry about being targeted by immigration enforcement.

Ray Serrano, director of research and policy for the League of United Latin American Citizens, agreed Latinos' optimism for the Trump administration is dissipating, even among those who supported him.

"What we thought was 'securing the border' now translates to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Jocelynn Rojo," he said, "these stories that just echo throughout our communities and haunt us, and show us a new face of cruelty and the lack of due process."

Serrano asked that if Latino voters are feeling disillusioned with the Republican Party - as many did with the Democratic Party - where do they fall on the political spectrum? He said time will tell, but thinks the poll is a clear depiction of what he calls "the rise and immediate fall of the possible Trump Latino Democrat."

UCLA political science professor Matt Barreto said what happens with the economy will likely dominate how the administration is viewed moving forward, but immigration will also play a role.

"If the immigration scenario continues to look ugly and the economy is not rebounding," he said, "I think those are both ingredients for potentially a bad midterm for Republicans."