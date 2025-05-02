Newborn found deceased in Yuma garbage can, police seek public’s help

Authorities in Yuma are investigating a disturbing incident after a newborn baby was found deceased in a garbage can outside a local hotel Thursday morning.

According to the Yuma Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Best Western hotel at 1450 S. Castle Dome Avenue around 10:42 a.m. after a hotel employee discovered the infant's body. The newborn boy is believed to have been placed in the outdoor trash bin sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police confirmed that the infant was deceased upon discovery. No suspects have been identified, and the case remains under active investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or anonymously through 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

In light of the incident, the Yuma Police Department is reminding the community about Arizona’s Safe Haven Law. The law allows mothers to safely and anonymously surrender their newborns — up to 30 days old and unharmed — at designated Safe Haven locations without fear of prosecution.

Acceptable Safe Haven drop-off locations include:



Hospitals

Ambulances

Designated adoption agencies

On-duty fire stations

Designated churches

Babies must be handed directly to a staff member or placed in a designated Safe Haven drawer at certain hospitals. A 24/7 crisis response team is also available for guidance and support at 1-866-707-2229.

For more information about the Safe Haven program in Arizona, visit azsafebabyhaven.org.