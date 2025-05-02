Crane's Neomi Pharmes is Yuma County's Teacher of the Year 2025

Her name is Neomi Pharmes. She teaches math at Crane Middle School. And she’s just been named Yuma County’s Teacher of the Year for 2025.

“Oh my God, it’s amazing,” she said in an interview with KAWC. “I'm just lost for words at the moment, but I just appreciate God for what He's done. To know that I can get to do what I love every day is amazing … It's not just a job. It’s a calling, and I appreciate God for letting me answer the call.”

On Thursday night, hundreds of Yuma County’s education professionals had gathered at the Yuma Civic Center for the 38th annual Teacher of the Year banquet. Presented by the Education Foundation of Yuma County and the Yuma Rotary Club, the event recognizes winners in various categories, but only one amongst 12 finalists earns the Teacher of the Year title.

“The type of person that would win this event is someone who is an advocate for education,” Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering shared before the event began. “They’re truly an ambassador for education in this great profession, and they represent all of the great educators in Yuma County.”

During her speech, Pharmes shared a little of her teaching philosophy, noting that she loves building relationships.

“I don't try to teach a child when I first get them,” she said. “I want to know who you are; show me what I'm working with, okay? Once a child knows you, they don't really care about how much you know. They want to know how much you care, and there are days—one of the recipients came up and said, ‘They may not be ready to learn that day; they may just need some love that day.’ Well, I really love them.”

That love is crucial to her because when she was a student, love made school her safe space.

“I had teachers that loved me and let me know that I can do anything I ever wanted to do, and so I knew I wanted to be like them,” she said.

Her husband, Zelek, attested to the importance of love in her work.

“I’m very proud of her,” he said. “She's very resilient. She won't give up. She loves what she does. She loves the kids. She loves relationships. She loves building kids, the youth, and that's part of her calling. That's all part of her calling in life.”

Zelek added that Neomi’s passion and drive to lead and love are what he loves about her.

“I love that about her, that she loves people,” he said. “She loves people—not black people, not white people, not Hispanic people. Everyone. No matter who you are. And it comes from the love of God through Christ Jesus, and I'm so proud. I'm so elated, so proud of her and on the path that she's gone.”

In addition to loving and connecting with students, Neomi Pharmes had one more bit of advice for all her peers:

“To all my fellow colleagues and educators in the room, regardless if things get difficult, you get up and you do it again, and you get up and you do it again, and you get up and you do it again.”

The winners for the remaining categories are as follows:

Primary (Pre-K through Third Grade)

Desiree Cooksey, C.W. McGraw Elementary School (Yuma Elementary School District One)

Intermediate/Special Area (Fourth through Sixth Grade)

Fauna Bushong, Wellton Elementary School (Wellton Elementary District)

Middle School/Junior High (Sixth through Eighth Grade)

Gillian Eberhart, Ron Watson Middle School (Yuma Elementary School District One)

High School (Ninth through 12th Grade)

Jonica Flores, Cibola High School (Yuma Union High School District)

Higher Education Recognition

Amber Ortega, Arizona Western College Professor of Nursing

Margaret Fenske, Arizona Western College Adjunct Professor of Music

Dr. Jessie Lundin, Northern Arizona University-Yuma Assistant Teaching Professor, Psychological Sciences

Dr. Wendy Zender, Northern Arizona University-Yuma Adjunct Faculty, Strategic Leadership Program