© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CBP agent arrested in Wellton in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

KAWC | By KAWC Staff
Published May 6, 2025 at 10:52 PM MST
Wire photo

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been arrested following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct involving a minor, according to the Yuma Police Department.

The investigation began on April 29 after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility notified Yuma police of the allegations.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ramon Marquez, who was reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl he knew.

Marquez was taken into custody on Monday morning in Wellton. He has been booked on multiple felony charges in connection with the case.
News
KAWC Staff
See stories by KAWC Staff