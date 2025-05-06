CBP agent arrested in Wellton in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been arrested following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct involving a minor, according to the Yuma Police Department.

The investigation began on April 29 after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility notified Yuma police of the allegations.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ramon Marquez, who was reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl he knew.

Marquez was taken into custody on Monday morning in Wellton. He has been booked on multiple felony charges in connection with the case.