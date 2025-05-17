Sitting Down with Neomi Pharmes, Yuma County Teacher of the Year 2025

On May 1, Neomi Pharmes was named Yuma County's Teacher of the Year during the Education Foundation of Yuma County's annual Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet at the Yuma Civic Center.

To reach this point, Pharmes was first nominated by her principal, Ryan Tyree, who sent a resume and letter of support. 60 teachers in six categories are submitted and four of those categories go through a round of interviews. As a semifinalist, Pharmes had to submit an essay and a video before participating in one more interview. After everything was said and done, select Yuma Rotary Club and Yuma community members chose Neomi Pharmes to serve as Yuma's education ambassador for the year.

As the winner, Pharmes receives a voucher for three credit hours from Northern Arizona University-Yuma, a $1,000 gift card to Elite Medspa + Wellness, a 12 month membership to 4th Ave Gym, and a seven-day trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Yuma & Imperial Valley Wealth Management.

