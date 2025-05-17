© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Sitting Down with Neomi Pharmes, Yuma County Teacher of the Year 2025

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published May 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST
Neomi Pharmes stands proudly beside her whiteboard just days after winning Teacher of the Year.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Neomi Pharmes smiles with her coworkers.
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
"Get Your Teach On" is a perfect backdrop for a passionate teacher like Mrs. Pharmes.
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
The Crane Elementary School District acknowledged each of its nominees for teacher of the year during a governing board meeting in February.
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
Neomi is surrounded by peers during a student council fundraiser for Pi Day. Students paid $1 for their favorite teacher to be pied.
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
Neomi's husband, Zelek Pharmes (right), shared that he's very proud of her.
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
Neomi can be seen here standing at the entrance to Crane Middle School, home of the cougars.
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
Neomi is always looking to improve. The book of choice here? "Taking Action: Implementing Effective Mathematics Teaching Practices."
Photo Courtesy of Neomi Pharmes
Neomi Pharmes is decked out in holiday gear for a Christmas-y photo.
Photo Courtesy of Ryan Tyree

On May 1, Neomi Pharmes was named Yuma County's Teacher of the Year during the Education Foundation of Yuma County's annual Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet at the Yuma Civic Center.

To reach this point, Pharmes was first nominated by her principal, Ryan Tyree, who sent a resume and letter of support. 60 teachers in six categories are submitted and four of those categories go through a round of interviews. As a semifinalist, Pharmes had to submit an essay and a video before participating in one more interview. After everything was said and done, select Yuma Rotary Club and Yuma community members chose Neomi Pharmes to serve as Yuma's education ambassador for the year.

As the winner, Pharmes receives a voucher for three credit hours from Northern Arizona University-Yuma, a $1,000 gift card to Elite Medspa + Wellness, a 12 month membership to 4th Ave Gym, and a seven-day trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Yuma & Imperial Valley Wealth Management.

To get to know Neomi Pharmes better, listen to her sit-down interview (above) in her classroom with KAWC.
News EducationTeacher of the YearEducation Foundation of Yuma CountyCrane Elementary School DistrictCrane Middle School
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
