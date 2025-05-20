© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Photo Gallery: Talent Search Brings Yuma, La Paz Kids to Arizona Western College for Career Festival

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published May 20, 2025 at 4:04 AM MST
Students played a matching Spanish vocabulary game from the AWC Modern Language Department's table.
1 of 9  — DSC_0877.JPG
Students played a matching Spanish vocabulary game from the AWC Modern Language Department's table.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The matching Spanish vocabulary game taught students the Spanish words for things like bicycles, helicopters and automobiles as seen here.
2 of 9  — DSC_0858.JPG
The matching Spanish vocabulary game taught students the Spanish words for things like bicycles, helicopters and automobiles as seen here.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Mateo the Matador, AWC's mascot, paid a visit to the kids at the Talent Search Career Festival on Thursday.
3 of 9  — DSC_0822.JPG
Mateo the Matador, AWC's mascot, paid a visit to the kids at the Talent Search Career Festival on Thursday.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Students got to create and take home little paintings on canvas in order to explore their artistic sides.
4 of 9  — DSC_0826.JPG
Students got to create and take home little paintings on canvas in order to explore their artistic sides.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The kiddos learned a little bit about agriculture
5 of 9  — DSC_0882.JPG
The kiddos learned a little bit about agriculture through planting seeds in biodegradable pots to take home.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Kiddos from Yuma, Wellton and Parker had fun playing with jumbo stacking cups.
6 of 9  — DSC_0846.JPG
Kiddos from Yuma, Wellton and Parker had fun playing with jumbo stacking cups.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The jumbo stacking cups offered a little bit of physicality in the mix of activities at the festival.
7 of 9  — DSC_0838.JPG
The jumbo stacking cups offered a little bit of physicality in the mix of activities at the festival.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The career festival was a rare opportunity for AWC's modern languages department to engage with future students and chat about the utility of studying languages for career purposes.
8 of 9  — DSC_0857.JPG
The career festival was a rare opportunity for AWC's modern languages department to engage with future students and chat about the utility of studying languages for career purposes.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Another fun activity for the kids included playing Jenga.
9 of 9  — DSC_0835.JPG
Another fun activity for the kids included playing Jenga.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer

Middle schoolers from Yuma, Wellton and Parker visited Arizona Western College Thursday for the Talent Search program's career festival.

Talent Search is a TRIO program, meaning it's one of the eight Education Department programs aimed at assisting disadvantaged students with services and outreach. And it specifically identifies and assists disadvantaged students from grades 6-12 who have the potential to succeed in higher education.

In Yuma and La Paz, Talent Search currently serves 583 students in 10 schools. These are typically students who would be first generation college students or who come from low income backgrounds.

"Every week, we're at the schools," said Lisa Dresden, Talent Search program manager. "At the schools, we do an after school program. We might be researching careers, researching colleges, but we do it in a fun way. So we bring little games and activities and stuff so that they stay after school to participate."

Field trips are another perk of the program, and Thursday's career festival was one of them. It brought students from Fourth Avenue Junior High, Gila Vista Junior High, Wellton Elementary, Wallace Elementary and Le Pera Elementary to AWC's Yuma campus.

Dresden noted that they make an effort for students to have at least one field trip to AWC specifically, but this was actually the second one for this school year. On the previous trip, the kids experienced a tour of the Yuma campus. With no need for additional touring, Thursday's focus was just career exploration — and fun.

"The intention is for them to learn and have fun, obviously," Talent Search Academic Success Advisor Saray Duran said. "We have different tables. We have painting for them to learn about the arts. We have a legos for them to learn about the engineering as they do get to create different figures. We do have the potting station where they get to create a little plant and take home as a example of stuff they could do in agriculture.

"We also have the operation game to represent something they could potentially do in the future in the medical field. and then we have the modern languages — so this is a Spanish professor here on campus and she's here to play games with the students to also learn about the the different languages they can pursue in the future. All while having fun and playing games."

And to make the day even more of a treat, there were snow cones and popcorn, too.

Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
