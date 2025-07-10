YUHSD to host no-cost sports physicals event at Gila Ridge this August

Student-athletes may want to save the date! The Yuma Union High School District is partnering with Onvida Health to offer free sports physicals next month.

The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 8 at Gila Ridge High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's open to all YUHSD student-athletes, but parents/guardians must be in attendance.

“Providing free athletic physicals for YUHSD students through Onvida Health continues to be a valuable event for our community,” Gila Ridge Athletic Director Johannah Elliott said. “Events like this ensure our student-athletes can participate safely while reducing barriers for families. We are grateful for the partnership with Onvida Health and look forward to welcoming families from across Yuma County as we prepare for another safe and successful sports season.”

A physical is required to participate in Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) competition. All physical examinations completed at the event will cover the student-athlete for the 2025-26 school year.

According to the release sent out by YUHSD, the exams will be conducted by Onvida Sports Medicine Fellowship Program Director Dr. Ryan Zerr and other medical residents.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.