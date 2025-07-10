Yuma and Parker high schoolers learn from AWC student mentors in first-ever Future Matadors Career Exploration Camp

Arizona Western College hosted its inaugural Future Matadors Career Exploration Camp in Yuma and Parker last month. The summer camp aimed to inspire would-be first generation college students and underrepresented high schoolers.

Campers spent a week exploring career opportunities at local businesses and organizations; learning about college admissions and financial aid; and gaining skills in teamwork and problem-solving through activities led by AWC student mentors.

“Guidance matters and learning from professionals is the best way to go!” said Zenaida Briones, an academic success advisor at the Parker campus. “Students from Parker High School had a great experience doing career exploration at Parker AWC in our first summer camp, learning from local community members. Our students now have a stronger local network of role models they can turn to for guidance and support.”

The Future Matadors Camp was selected as a beneficiary of the AWC Innovation Fund in December 2024. The TRIO Talent Search Program implemented the project and designed it for rising ninth through 11th grade students.

For this first year, the camp paired 30 high schoolers with nine AWC first-generation college student mentors. Part of the program's goals included strengthening leadership skills for AWC mentors in addition to raising awareness about higher education and building long-term academic and career goals.

“The Innovation Fund project, Future Matadors Career Exploration Camp—held simultaneously on both the Yuma and Parker campuses—offered a unique opportunity for high school students to explore future careers and college pathways with support from AWC CTE faculty, staff, and students,” said Michelle Thomas, AWC director of TRIO programs. “Our college student mentors also gained valuable skills and experience to support their own career and college goals. Both groups had a meaningful and fun-filled week.”

According to the release from AWC, the college is responding to a pressing need for college and career exposure with an eagerness to grow new and existing partnerships with local businesses and organizations that can connect pre-college and college students with programs like Future Matadors.

"By fostering early interest in college and careers, students from underrepresented backgrounds can gain the tools and confidence to pursue post-secondary education," the release concluded.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

