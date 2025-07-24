Gallego Co-sponsors Bill to Modernize Water Infrastructure with Smart Technology

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego and Utah Senator John Curtis introduced new bipartisan legislation Thursday aimed at helping communities across the West modernize aging water systems.

The Water Infrastructure Modernization Act would provide $50 million in grant funding for community water systems to adopt and implement smart water technologies. These upgrades could help utilities better detect leaks, monitor pipe integrity, prepare for severe weather events, and improve overall water storage and conservation.

“In the West, we know that every drop of water matters,” Gallego said in a statement. “By investing in the latest technologies, we can make our water systems more efficient – saving communities water and money.”

Sen. Curtis highlighted the ongoing pressure western communities face from drought and infrastructure challenges.

“Across Utah and the West, communities face real challenges with aging water systems, drought resilience, and growing demand,” Curtis said. “This bill empowers local leaders to adopt next-generation technologies and reflects our pioneer values of innovation, thrift, and stewardship.”

The proposed legislation arrives at a time when many water systems across the Southwest are dealing with outdated infrastructure and increasing climate-related stress.

Recent reports indicate the nation's second largest reservoir, Lake Powell in northeastern Arizona, is only about 30 percent full. If it levels continue to decline it could put power generation at Glen Canyon Dam at risk. The dam generates power for about five million people across seven western states.