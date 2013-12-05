Planned Parenthood Arizona Closes Shop in Yuma and Yavapai County

Arizona Edition - Planned Parenthood Arizona announced this week that it’s closing its health centers in Yuma and Yavapai Counties. It’s part of a change to the organization’s strategy in addressing reproduction and sexual health challenges in rural parts of the state. Essentially, they’re changing from providers to facilitators. KAWC’s Michelle Faust spoke with the leader of the organization to find out more…(originally aired 12/04/13).

