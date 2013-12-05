Planned Parenthood Arizona Closes Shop in Yuma and Yavapai County

© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Published December 4, 2013 at 11:54 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Planned Parenthood Arizona announced this week that it’s closing its health centers in Yuma and Yavapai Counties.  It’s part of a change to the organization’s strategy in addressing reproduction and sexual health challenges in rural parts of the state.  Essentially, they’re changing from providers to facilitators.  KAWC’s Michelle Faust spoke with the leader of the organization to find out more…(originally aired 12/04/13).

This piece was featured in the December 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

