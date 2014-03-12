Yuma Centennial History: Molina Block & the Sanguinetti House Museum

Arizona Edition - The city of Yuma is rich in history—from the Yuma Territorial Prison to local Native American tribes, the region has grown and evolved over time, but it has only been a city for 100 years. This year, as Yuma celebrates its centennial anniversary as a city, local historians are focused on preserving the stories and places that have made Yuma what it is today. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett talks to some of them as she tours one of the city’s oldest adobe buildings…(originally aired 03/12/14).

