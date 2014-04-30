Yuma County Library Expanding Digital Resources

Arizona Edition - Libraries are increasingly expanding the material and resources they have for their patrons. With so much of that content now available digitally, from e-books to audio books, to movies and music, libraries have had to adapt to how their patrons access content.

The Yuma County Library recently launched its partnership with a company called Hoopla Digital. It will allow library card holders on-demand access to content from their smart phones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV without waiting and with an automatic return feature that eliminates late fees.

To find out more, KAWC’s Lou Gum took a trip to the Yuma County main Library to meet up with Sarah Wisdom, the library’s Communication Relations Manager and Brian Summers, Collection Development Manager. Summers says expanding the library’s digital content just made sense…(originally aired 04/30/14).

Hoopla Digital is the company providing the digital content to the Yuma County Library, one of 14 regional libraries in the state the company is working with and hundreds more around the nation.

The company is based in Ohio and its owner/founder is Jeff Jankowski. Jankowski tells KAWC’s Lou Gum that adding and expanding digital content is an evolutionary step for libraries…(originally aired 04/30/14).

043014_HooplaDigital_LG.mp3 043014 Arizona Edition - Hoopla Digital Founder Listen • 3:52

This piece was featured in the April 30th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.