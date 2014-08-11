© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
What is the Arizona Public Interest Research Group?

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 11, 2014 at 2:46 PM MST

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Public Interest Research Group touts itself as an independent voice for consumers.  Its slogan is Standing Up to Powerful Interests.  Standing up and saying anything these days, whether personally or through an organization, can lead to some conclude that they know everything about your politics.  But Diane E. Brown, executive director of Arizona PIRG says her group has largely avoiding labeling by sticking to the facts.  KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Brown in the KAWC studios about the organization and its history…(originally aired 08/07/14).

Tags

NonprofitAZ PIRGArizona Public Interest Research GroupDiane E. BrownStanding Up to Powerful Interests
