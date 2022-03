A grand jury in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday will consider whether artist Steve Kurtz should be prosecuted on bioterrorism charges. Last month, authorities found scientific lab equipment while responding to a 911 call at Kurtz's house. Now Kurtz is being investigated for having biological agents. Kurtz often uses his art to raise concerns over issues such as biotechnology and genetic engineering. NPR's Karen Michel reports.

