Colbert Builds 'Report' with Viewers, Readers

Fresh Air
Published October 9, 2007 at 8:00 AM MST
Former White House Press Secretary Tony Snow signs a cast on Stephen Colbert's wrist on July 27, 2007.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP/Getty Images
Former White House Press Secretary Tony Snow signs a cast on Stephen Colbert's wrist on July 27, 2007.

Stephen Colbert, host of Comedy Central's The Colbert Report talks about his book I Am America (And So Can You!) and his successful television show.

The former correspondent and contributor to The Daily Show created his own Emmy-nominated late-night show to parody Bill O'Reilly's The O'Reilly Factor.

In I Am America, Colbert targets race, religion, sports and the American family as well as more mundane topics like breakfast cereal.

