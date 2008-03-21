© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
'Fighting for Life'

By Bob Mondello
Published March 21, 2008 at 6:51 AM MST

Director Terry Sanders examines the largely unsung role of doctors and nurses in Iraq, who labor mightily to save lives and limbs against fearsome odds.

The documentary began as a profile of the Uniformed Services University, which graduates about a quarter of all the active-duty physicians in the armed services, but which is frequently targeted by budget-cutters in Congress. But Sanders soon saw there was a larger story to tell, and he followed graduates into the war zone.

The film that's emerged is admirably restrained — it doesn't editorialize at all — but it's hard to watch 19-year-olds having limbs amputated without thinking about the politics of war.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

