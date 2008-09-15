Sammy Davis, Jr.'s 'Music, Money, Madness'

During his lifetime, Sammy Davis, Jr. served in World War II, fought racial segregation, converted to Judaism and made $50 million singing, dancing and cavorting with the Rat Pack. By the time he passed away however, Davis was impoverished and deeply in debt to the IRS. After his death, Davis' estate lost all rights to his name, image and music.

Investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck traces the rise and fall of Davis' fortunes in his biography, Deconstructing Sammy: Music, Money, Madness, and the Mob.

