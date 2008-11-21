© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
NPR News

Van Peebles Speaks Candidly On Honors, Criticism

Published November 21, 2008 at 10:00 AM MST
Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles will be honored next month by the Gotham Independent Film Awards as an industry pioneer.
Brad Barket
/
Getty Images
Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles will be honored next month by the Gotham Independent Film Awards as an industry pioneer.

Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles' breakout hit Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song rattled the Hollywood status quo when it was released in 1971 with an "X" rating for adult content. Since then, Van Peebles has gone on to write, direct and act in many other projects, which has earned him a tribute in the Gotham Independent Film Awards showcase.

Van Peebles discusses highlights of his career and addresses criticism about his work.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News