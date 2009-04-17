Darren Aronofsky On 'The Wrestler'

Director Darren Aronofsky is known for his intense, psychological films — including 1998's Pi and 2000's Requiem for a Dream. His 2008 film The Wrestler stars Mickey Rourke as Randy The Ram, a WWE-style professional wrestler who is well past his prime. Isolated from his family and living in poverty, The Ram is forced to wrestle in small matches held at rec centers and veteran's halls. The film was nominated for two Oscars — Best Actor, Mickey Rourke, and Best Supporting Actress, Marisa Tomei.

This interview was originally broadcast Jan. 26, 2009.

