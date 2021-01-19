Anger Over Stolen Bike Leads To Bicycle Ministry

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Robbie Pruitt was angry when his mountain bike was stolen, but then he wondered why it was stolen. Bikes were in short supply during the pandemic, and he thought somebody maybe really needed one. So the assistant rector for a Virginia church attacked what he saw as a root cause. He's inviting people to donate old bikes and has now repaired more than 140 to give to needy families. He calls this his bicycle ministry.