Scuba diver in Wisconsin finds a 1,200-year-old canoe

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Earlier this year, a scuba diver exploring Lake Mendota in Wisconsin noticed what looked like a log partially buried deep underwater. Good thing Tamara Thomsen is also a maritime archaeologist. Turns out, the object is a boat - a really old one. Scientists have now determined that the 15-foot-long dugout canoe was carved somewhere around the year 800. Efforts are now underway to preserve it. Well done, Tamara Thomsen. Well done. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.