Louisiana program helps young adults transition out of foster care and into adulthood

Taryn LaMaison is on the phone with a young man living in a New Orleans homeless shelter. He's got a new job and wants Taryn to bring him the gear he needs.

"Why would I go get them for you, mister?" she asks. "You are the adult."

LaMaison is a LifeSet specialist – a state worker who provides hands-on guidance for 18 to 21-year-olds who are no longer in traditional foster care because they have officially aged out of the system.

Every year thousands of teenagers leave foster care and venture out on their own. States have a hodge-podge of programs aimed at helping them find independence.

Louisiana is a place that's teaming up with the non-profit Youth Villages to provide intensive, one-on-one support to young people aging out of the foster system.

Taryn LaMaison is a spitfire. Her bangs are dyed blue, and there's a dusting of glitter around her eyes. In short, her job is help young people learn how to adult. NPR spent a day with her in New Orleans recently to see what that looks like.

Our first stop is a Creole restaurant where LaMaison greets one of her clients, Brandon Waldrop.

"Hey sweetheart you want to clock out?" she says when Waldrop emerges from the kitchen, where he's been doing prep work.

He's is a lanky 21-year-old with a scruffy beard, and a camouflage do-rag wrapped around his head.

The two have an easy rapport, as she asks him to show off his motorcycle.

"Tell her about your lady," she says. "Why is she important to you?"

Waldrop says this is his first vehicle. Something he's been working toward.

Finding reliable transportation is just one of the things that LaMaison has helped Waldrop figure out. He's from Ponchatoula, Louisiana. His parents were drug addicts, and he bounced in and out of foster care homes for most of his childhood. By his late teens Waldrop was running away from group homes, and trying to make it on his own. He lived on the streets or in abandoned trailers, and was stealing.

"I came from rock bottom," says Waldrop. "No home, no family, no food, nothing. [I was] cold at night, sleeping outside, sometimes on the sidewalk...It was brutal."

Up until 2019, when foster care children in Louisiana turned 18 they were on their own. But a new law extended state care through age 21 for young adults who meet certain criteria, like having a job or going to school. It's voluntary, and Waldrop has been in and out of it for the past three years.

For this last year, he's been working under Taryn LaMaison's guidance. Waldrop says she set him up with work programs, cleared up his court cases, and taught him how to save money.

"Basically just getting me prepared, telling me things I should have known, but I didn't do," says Waldrop.

"I'm proud of you," LaMaison tells Waldrop. "I really am."

Waldrop says he's shocked at how far he's come.

"I went from being on the streets to having my own crib and my own bike and having a job now," he says. "This is not something I saw in my future."

Helping young people see that they can have a stable future is the goal of LifeSet – a program developed by the Memphis non-profit Youth Villages. A number of philanthropies have contributed millions of dollars to support the initiative.

"We believe that young people do well if they can," says Timothy Ashmore, Youth Villages Regional Director. He says LifeSet is designed to serve as a bridge from the foster system into adulthood.

"You can imagine that these young people are ready to go," Ashmore says. "So, we really focus on that engagement piece when it comes to training, understanding where those young people are and meeting them there."

Case workers can tap clinical specialists and an online database for worksheets and activities that target the individualized needs, and goals identified by program participants.

At first caseworkers meet with the young people once a week for up to a year, then have monthly check-ins. Phone calls and texts are more frequent. Louisiana also provides a monthly stipend of up to $1000.

"We want our young adults to learn how to budget," says Shannon Catanzaro, who oversees the extended foster care program for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, or DCFS.

"You need a little bit of income. You need to learn how to save your money. You need to learn how to pay bills. You need that money for housing," says Catanzaro.

The LifeSet concept has been around since 1999 when Youth Villages saw that this age group was struggling.

According to Jessica Foster, Chief Strategy Officer at Youth Villages, young adults who age out of the foster care system that receive no additional support are less likely to finish school, struggle with finding stable housing, and are more likely to deal with mental health challenges.

Louisiana doesn't yet have data on whether Life Set changes outcomes because the program is so new.

But a 2015 study from Tennessee found that it boosted earnings, improved mental health, and reduced domestic and intimate partner violence. It did not improve outcomes in educational attainment or criminal involvement.

LifeSet is now used in 18 states and Washington, D.C. The programs in each of the states are largely driven by financial incentives from Youth Villages. For instance, Louisiana received a three million dolalr grant to integrate the model into their new extended foster care program in 2019.

Foster says it's seed money for a population that traditionally has drawn little government funding, especially in poorer states where the priority tends to be helping children in crisis.

Foster says that many of the foster care or extended foster care systems did not always have age-appropriate interventions. For example - young adults at the ages of 18 and 19 would be treated the same as young teenagers.

LifeSet challenges that framework.

For LifeSet specialist Taryn LaMaison, the nuts and bolts of money management and or transportation planning are building blocks, but the key for her is to encourage the development of meaningful and healthy human connections.

"Sometimes we overlook part of living independently is actually interdependent living where we also have to have relationships and we need to build those relationships because they're better for us as adults," LaMaison says.

LaMaison's next stop in New Orleans is to see Jarmira Butler, a 21 year old cosmetology student.

There's a sense a closeness as the two women giggle together during Jarmira's lunch break from her classes. She was 18 when she was paired with Taryn as her LifeSet specialist.

"We've been through plenty," LaMaison says. "Good and bad."

Jarmira was working on Bourbon Street selling alcohol to tourists when she first came out of foster care, and realized she needed more help.

"I knew I wasn't completely ready to be alone," Butler says.

Like many young people who age out of the foster care system, Jarmira was about to move home with her mother and was struggling with the transition. She says that LaMaison helped her navigate how to set boundaries, create a budget, and more.

She's a mother now. Her infant is eight months old, and she's living with a partner who is helping raise her son. LaMaison says finding stable housing has been a recurring issue, especially after the family was displaced after Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Butler was left with a newborn and no electricity, so she evacuated to Texas where her father lives. It was a setback.

"We had finally got it to where we had a savings, we were a month ahead on our bills," Butler explains. "And then [Hurricane] Ida...she took everything."

LaMaison says in the aftermath of Ida she had to resist the urge to fix things for Butler, and instead point her to local emergency resources.

"In the long run, what she didn't need was to fall back on DCFS because where are we going to be next year if a hurricane hits?" says LaMaison. "DCFS isn't going to be there. So she needs to learn – 'where do I go in my community to get the things and the help that that DCFS has provided in the past?'"

Butler says LaMaison's voice now pops into her head when she's trying to navigate difficult situations, but she's finding the confidence to pursue her goal of getting her cosmetology license and starting her own business.

Taryn LaMaison says hearing these young people planning for future means her job is done.

"I helped them dream," she says. "Sometimes it seems like here in New Orleans, people forgot to dream. They've been here so many generations and they've done the things the same every single generation. They forgot there's something else out there."

But she may never know what that "something else" will be as she says goodbye to these 21-year-olds.

In one of her last meetings with her client Brandon Waldrop, LaMaison has a parting gift. It's a tiny bell.

"All motorcycle riders should have a bell," she tells him. "It's called a guardian bell.

LaMaison hopes the bell will ward off the dangers of the road, and keep Waldrop safe when she's no longer there.

