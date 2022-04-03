© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
NPR News

South Carolina beats UConn to win 2022 NCAA women's championship

By Rina Torchinsky
Published April 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST
South Carolina players celebrate after winning the championship on Sunday night.
Eric Gay
/
AP
South Carolina players celebrate after winning the championship on Sunday night.

The University of South Carolina triumphed over the University of Connecticut with a score of 64-49, crowning the Gamecocks as 2022 NCAA March Madness champions in the women's bracket.

After securing a lead at halftime, the Gamecocks continued plowing forward until the end of the game.

Throughout the tourney, the Gamecocks trampled Howard, Miami, North Carolina, Creighton and Louisville before the final match-up against UConn.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News NPR Top Stories
Rina Torchinsky