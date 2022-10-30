Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed indefinitely from Halloween due to COVID-19

Shanghai Disney Resort, which includes Shanghai Disneyland, shopping and dining facilities, will be closed indefinitely starting on Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," the park said in a statement Monday.

The two hotels at the resort will remain open.

Affected customers will be able to choose a date to visit up to six months from the day the park and resort reopens or receive a refund.

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been requiring guests to present a negative nucleic acid test, which helps detect viruses and bacteria, up to 72 hours before entering the facilities. People who have been abroad within the last 10 days are not allowed at the resort.

Additionally, patrons must wear masks indoors and outdoors except when eating, social distance and undergo temperature checks.

Shanghai has had 97 cases of COVID-19 in the past 28 days, and 64,282 cases total, with 595 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Across China, there have been 178,178 cases and 212 deaths in the past four weeks.

On Friday, Shanghai ordered large quantities of coronavirus tests for the 1.3 million people living in its Yangpu district and is instructing residents to stay home, according to the Associated Press.

