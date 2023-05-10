Trump continues lies about election and lashes out after N.Y. verdict in town hall

In his first media appearance since being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation to the tune of $5 million, former President Trump defensively lashed out once again, as he typically does when he disagrees with something or his back is against the wall politically.

"This woman — I don't know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is," Trump claimed of the writer E. Jean Carroll, who brought the civil suit against him in New York, during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire.

Carroll accused him of raping her in the fitting room of an upscale Manhattan department store in the 1990s. A jury stopped short of saying it believed there was a preponderance of evidence to show rape occurred, but did say there was enough for battery and sexual abuse.

Clearly, the whopping sum awarded to Carroll has not cowed Trump, who referred to Carroll as a "whack job."

But who would expect any different of the 76-year-old who has made his political career on bluster and provocation.

Trump was seen in a picture with Carroll, one that came up in a taped deposition that was shown to the New York jury. Trump said Carroll was not his "type," but when shown the photo, he confused Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples.

After the New York decision, Trump called the verdict a "disgrace" and the "continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time" from a "Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge" in a "Trump-hating area," where it would be "impossible," he claimed, to "get a fair trial."

It's also the city where Trump was born, raised and spent the bulk of adult life.

This civil trial is not the only case against him. Trump is also facing a criminal indictment in New York stemming from hush-money payments to a porn actress, as well as three other criminal investigations related to his taking of classified documents from the White House to his home in Florida, his pressure campaign to overturn the results in Georgia and, of course, his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

