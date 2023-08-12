Death toll on Maui climbs to 80, as questions over island's emergency response grow

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in Maui as the death toll from the devastating wildfires has risen to 80 and officials begin to assess the emergency response. Meanwhile, firefighters are still working to contain three separate wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

In the historic town of Lahaina, much of which was destroyed, about 85% of the fire has been contained, local officials said Friday night.

Containment does not necessarily mean a fire is not raging on. Rather, it refers to the perimeter that fire crews were able to create around the fire to keep it from spreading. That means, even if a fire is 100% contained, it could still be burning.

The Lahaina Fire in West Maui is estimated to have burned 2,170 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 structures. About 86% of the buildings that were exposed to the fire were residential, the Pacific Disaster Center said on Saturday.

In Ka'anapali, also in West Maui, a small fire that was sparked on Friday and forced mass evacuations has been completely contained. But the brief flames disrupted plans to distribute fuel on Saturday that had been stored in the area, local officials said.

Meanwhile, in South Maui, the blaze scorching Pulehu has been 80% contained.

On Friday, Attorney General Anne Lopez announced that her department will be conducting a review of decisions made leading up to, during and after the historic wildfires. The inquiry comes amid accusations from some residents that there were no warning sirens on Tuesday ahead of the fires, failing to give them enough time to prepare.

Much of the western part of Maui remains without power or water. Though some cell service has been restored, authorities have asked residents to text rather than talk over the phone because of severely limited bandwidth.

Access into West Maui has also been restricted, though the highway for vehicles leaving Lahaina remains open. Lahaina remains barricaded, with authorities warning people to stay out of the area due to toxic airborne particles. Officials also advise people nearby to wear masks and gloves.

More than 1,400 people remain in evacuation shelters on the island. A family assistance center is open this weekend in the city of Kahului for those looking for information about loved ones who are still unaccounted for.

About 1,000 people are missing, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier estimated on Thursday, though he cautioned that "honestly we don't know."

NPR's Jason DeRose contributed to this report.

