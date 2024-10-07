Trump and his faithful followers return to Butler, Pa., to energize the flock

Updated October 07, 2024 at 11:40 AM ET

Nearly eight hours before Trump spoke in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Bernie Haney and his wife, Christa, managed to get seats near the stage. They had been present for the shooting on July 13, and their faith in God was part of their decision to return.

"We had some hesitation about coming," said Bernie Haney. "But we absolutely believe that God was looking over him because of the angel."

"So if God was looking after him then, he'd be looking out for him now," Haney added.

That “angel” he mentioned refers to a massive flag that hung over the stage on July 13. When the wind tangled it, some believed the resulting shape looked like an angel. After Trump narrowly escaped assassination, the flag took on a weightier meaning.

On Saturday, that flag-angel was shown constantly on the rally screens, and it was even on a sign on the way into town.

It’s an example of a years-long phenomenon: the evangelical Christianity that long predated Trump in the GOP has now fused with Trump’s cult of personality, as he has taken over the party. The result is a potent fuel for his campaign that was very apparent in Butler Saturday.

Somber reflection, with lots of celebration

The rally was somber at times — there was a moment of silence for Corey Comperatore, who died on July 13. That moment was followed by the sound of a tolling bell and a recording of Ave Maria.

But the mood also often turned celebratory, as when multiple speakers credited God for saving Trump from the shooter.

Among them was vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

"I believe, as sure as I'm standing here today, that what happened was a true miracle," Vance told the crowd. "And on that day, America felt the truth of scripture — 'Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.' I truly believe that God saved President Trump's life that day."

Trump himself echoed that in his speech.

"By the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal, did not come close," Trump said. "He did not break out our spirit. He did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from evils of poverty, hatred and destruction."

Many Trump followers, like Christa and Bernie Haney, believe that. But that leads to a difficult question of faith: if God saved Trump, why not spare Comperatore?

They admitted that it's a difficult question.

"I mean, my heart goes out to that family, the Comperatore family," Christa Haney said, and her husband jumped in to elaborate.

"We don't know why he wasn't protected," Bernie Haney said. "But, you know, you don't always know why God does what he does."

Fervent faith in Trump

Trump supporters use language to describe him that goes beyond how many voters talk about politicians.

"He's touched something, I think in all of us, that we see how it was and how it could be and how it's not now," said Mark Usciak as he stood in line on Saturday morning.

With millions already voting, Trump’s followers feel the urgency growing. Several, like Peg Napolitano, told me they’re volunteering for the campaign. In fact, Napolitano laid down her work to devote time to Trump.

"I retired early from my job of 18 years, and I've been doing this ever since, because I saw at that moment how important this really is," she said of July 13. "I have six grandchildren, and I can't leave the earth with this being the way it is. And so, yeah, why not fight for him? He's fighting for us. Look what he did here July 13th. He stood up and kept fighting. So how do we not do that?"

Even at a rally marking a somber occasion, Trump still gave a Trump speech. He cast undocumented immigrants as dangerous — which has no basis in fact — and sowed distrust in elections — Trump multiple times warned that Democrats would cheat this year.

Again, there’s no evidence of this. But Trump ally Elon Musk, making a special appearance, put the situation in dark terms.

"Text people now — now — and then make sure they actually do vote," he told the crowd. "If they don't, this will be the last election. That's my prediction."

