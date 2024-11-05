© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid Helene recovery, Asheville voters turn out in droves to cast their ballots

By Juliana Kim
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:33 AM MST
A couple meets after voting at an early polling station in Black Mountain, N.C., on Oct. 29, one month after Hurricane Helene hit the area.
Yasuyoshi Chiba
/
AFP via Getty Images
A couple meets after voting at an early polling station in Black Mountain, N.C., on Oct. 29, one month after Hurricane Helene hit the area.

In the first four hours after polls opened, more than 11,000 people cast their ballots in Buncombe County, N.C. — one of the communities hard hit by Hurricane Helene in late September.

Although the county is still recovering, 80 polling sites were up and running at 6:30 a.m., staffed by some 500 poll workers.

Helene killed at least 30 people in Buncombe County and destroyed thousands of homes, leaving an estimated 12,000 residents unemployed, North Carolina Public Radio reported.

North Carolina is a key swing state. Asheville, which is in Buncombe County, is a Democratic stronghold. But overall, most of the impacted counties are conservative and supported Trump by large margins in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.