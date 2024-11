These are the latest AP race calls as of 9 p.m. ET:

Trump — 120 electoral votes: Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska (statewide), North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Harris — 99 electoral votes: Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois and New York.

Copyright 2024 NPR