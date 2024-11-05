‘Poll Chaplains’ are helping keep the peace at polls across 10 states

More than 1,000 clergy and believers of different faiths are helping keep the atmosphere peaceful at polling places across the country.

Organized by Faiths United to Save Democracy — a nonpartisan and multi-faith organization — pastors, imams, rabbis and clergy known as “poll chaplains” and “peacekeepers” are present at polling stations in 10 states: North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.

“It’s smooth,” are the reports from many poll chaplains who have called to check in with leadership at their command center in Washington, D.C., throughout the day.

There have been DJs playing music, voters dancing and food at polling places in places like Pennsylvania and Michigan, poll chaplains say.

But there have also been reports of voter intimidation and voting machines down. Men in trucks have been blaring speeches by former President Donald Trump in front of polling locations, according to a poll chaplain in Cleveland, Ohio. Chaplains have also reported heavy police presence at polling sites, and some say they have been restricted from interacting with voters in Michigan.

“What they have told us is that the presence of ordained pastors, imams, rabbis with their collars on has created a calming presence, a moral presence. It says we're here,” Barbara Williams-Skinner told NPR.

The poll chaplains, who are unpaid, have been trained to de-escalate “conflict where they see it" and be peacekeepers, she says.

“They're creating an environment that says, ‘We're all Americans here. We all have a right to be here and we're here to make sure nobody gets intimidated or threatened’,” she said. "We don't care which candidate you are for. We are here because we think the vote is sacred.”

The purpose of the role is not to “evangelize” or preach to people, Bishop Vashti Murphy-McKenzie said. Chaplains are also not telling people whom to vote for.

“We are just there to be an assistance and to be a peacekeeping presence,” she said.

Copyright 2024 NPR