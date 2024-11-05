Several high-profile lawmakers win their Senate races

Several high-profile incumbents have won re-election to Congress.

California Democrat Adam Schiff has won his special election race for Senate. He has been a House member since 2001, according to AP.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will serve another term in Texas, which he has represented since 2013.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar has won another term in Minnesota, where she has served since 2007.

In Virginia, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine will keep the seat he has held since 2013.

Cruz and Klobuchar have both unsuccessfully ran for president. Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential race.

