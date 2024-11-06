The presidential calendar doesn't end on Election Day. Keep these key dates in mind

President-elect Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election — culminating with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — put a spotlight on what are essentially ministerial steps between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

Here are key dates ahead:

The next few weeks: State election officials confirm results

State election officials confirm results Dec. 11: The appointing of electors

The appointing of electors Dec. 17: The meeting of electors

The meeting of electors Dec. 25: The arrival of the electoral votes

The arrival of the electoral votes Jan. 3: The swearing-in of the new Congress

The swearing-in of the new Congress Jan. 6: The counting of electoral votes in Congress

The counting of electoral votes in Congress Jan. 20: Inauguration Day

