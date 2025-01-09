Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, other celebrities share LA fire experiences, resources

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis opened her appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday night speaking about the devastating fires in California. "It's just a catastrophe," she said. "Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places. This is where I live."

The fires have spread across tens of thousands of acres, destroying homes and businesses and killing at least five people. The area also happens to be an epicenter of famous people — actors, musicians, comedians and more — who are sharing their experiences, and resources, for how to help the worst-affected and first responders.

Billy Crystal shared a statement with CNN on Wednesday saying, "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. ... We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

Chrissy Teigen posted an Instagram story saying she and her husband, John Legend, have evacuated their home with their family.

Paris Hilton shared on Instagram that her Malibu home burned down, writing that "while the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe." She added that her nonprofit organization, 11:11 Media Impact, is reaching out to other organizations to offer aid. "We're committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most," Hilton wrote.

Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron posted a video saying he and his cats have also evacuated. "The fire was just too close," he said.

The fires are occurring during what is usually a busy time for Hollywood awards season. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Oscar nominations were being delayed by two days. The Screen Actors Guild canceled the live announcement of its awards nominees, opting for a statement instead. And the Writers Guild of America is also postponing the release of awards nominations.

Actor Jean Smart posted a statement on Instagram pushing for a pause on any celebration altogether: "I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters."



