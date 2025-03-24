How are inflation or tariffs affecting your shopping and budget? NPR wants to know

How are you budgeting these days?

Whether you're a shopper or seller, a worker or a business owner, you likely have a lot on your mind. Mortgage and insurance rates remain high. Inflation is stubborn. President Trump has added new tariffs on Chinese imports. He's imposed, delayed, re-imposed and re-delayed new levies on goods from the United States' two other closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico. Gas prices are down, but those egg prices ... well, you know.

We want to hear your thoughts and observations on how all of this has affected your spending or your plans for the future. For example, have you fast-tracked any purchases, like a car, appliance or a renovation? Or are you putting big investments off?

Please fill out the form below. An NPR reporter may contact you for a story.

Copyright 2025 NPR